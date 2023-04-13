TCS Q4 Results Review: Slowdown Is Here, Despite Stellar Dealmaking

The management commentary by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. on near-term demand after its March quarter results were among the weakest in recent history, according to analysts, even as deal wins remained buoyant in an uncertain environment.

The muted outlook was reflected in the company’s share price as well. On Thursday, the stock fell as much as 1.88% in the first hour of trading.

Revenue at India’s largest IT services firm increased 1.6% over the previous quarter to Rs 59,162 crore in the three months ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 59,505 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

TCS Q4 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue up 1.6% at Rs 59,162 crore (Estimate: Rs 59,505 crore)

EBIT up 1.4% at Rs 14,488 crore (Estimate: Rs 14,896 crore)

EBIT margin at 24.48% versus 24.53% (Estimate: 25.03%)

Net profit up 5.08% at Rs 11,436 crore (Estimate: Rs 11,535 crore)

The company’s full-year revenue increased 17.6% year-on-year to Rs 2,25,458 crore. In constant-currency terms, it was up 13.7%. Net profit for FY23 stood at Rs 42,147 crore, up 10% over the year-ago period.

"The March quarter has been weaker than anticipated, primarily due to North America," said outgoing Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan in a post-earnings presentation—his last as TCS CEO. "We were expecting a comeback, after a seasonally weak third quarter, but that didn’t happen."

The new financial year, then, doesn’t look bright—at least in the near term.