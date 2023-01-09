TCS Q3 Results Preview: Analyst Sees Low Double-Digit Sales Growth, Cautious Outlook

Tata Consultancy Services could adopt a more measured tone with its growth outlook for the next 12 months as it kicks off earnings season on Jan. 9, said Bloomberg Intelligence’s Anurag Rana. The downtrend will be on the account of rate hikes across the world and inflationary pressures weighing corporate technology spending budgets, he wrote.

Muted earning from Tata’s software arm will set the tone for the Indian IT sector as well, Rana said. Domestic software exporters, who receive a significant chunk of their revenue from North America and Europe, will suffer the consequences of economic upheavals in the regions.

The analyst expects the Indian IT bellwether to report low double-digit sales growth for the quarter ended December 2022 as global economic headwinds continue.

“Europe, which accounts for over 30% of TCS’s revenue, is likely to see most of the slowdown,” Rana said.