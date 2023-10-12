TCS Q2 Profit Rises, Delta Corp. Reports Revenue Growth — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Wednesday.
Growth at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. was subdued in what is seasonally a strong quarter for India’s $250 billion IT services sector.
Revenue of India’s largest IT services firm rose 0.52% over the previous three months to Rs 59,692 crore in the quarter-ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 60,641 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Delta Corp.'s net profit for the second quarter rose marginally as the company saw its expenses rise as compared with the same period last year.
The company’s net profit rose 1.7% year-on-year to Rs 69.4 crore in the quarter-ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
The gaming and hospitality company’s Ebitda fell 0.26% to Rs 100.1 crore, as compared with Rs 100.3 crore during the same period last year.
TCS Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 0.52% at Rs 59,692 crore vs. Rs 59,381 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 60,641 crore).
EBIT up 5.29% at Rs 14,483 crore vs. Rs 13,755 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 14,420 crore).
EBIT margin at 24.26% vs. 23.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.78%)
Net profit up 2.42% at Rs 11,342 crore vs. Rs 11,074 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,372 crore).
National (Standard) India Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue down 52.33% at Rs 0.51 crore vs. Rs 1.07 crore.
Ebitda loss of Rs 0.30 crore vs. Rs 1.12 crore
Net profit up 263.63% at Rs 2.8 crore vs. Rs 0.77 crore.
Other income up 71% at Rs 4.14 crore vs. Rs 2.42 crore.
Delta Corp Q2 FY24 (consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.23% at Rs 270.59 crore vs Rs 269.97 crore.
Ebitda down 0.26% at Rs 100.08 crore vs. Rs 100.34 crore.
Margin at 36.98% vs. 37.16%
Net profit up 1.74% at Rs 69.44 crore vs. Rs 68.25 crore.
Signatureglobal (India) Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 69.4% to Rs 165.8 crore vs. Rs 542 crore.
Ebitda loss of Rs 16.66 crore vs. Ebitda profit of Rs 25.11 crore
Net loss of Rs 7.18 crore vs. net profit of Rs 3.27 crore.
Samhi Hotels Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.96% at Rs 190.44 crore vs. Rs 168.59 crore.
Ebitda down 13.9% at Rs 45.34 crore vs Rs 52.66 crore.
Margin at 23.80% vs. 31.23%
Net loss of Rs 834.9 crore vs. net loss of Rs 1,008.79 crore
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 36.71% at Rs 118.47 crore vs. Rs 187.2 crore.
Ebitda down 55.96% at Rs 7.94 crore vs Rs 18.03 crore.
Margin at 6.7% vs. 9.63%
Net profit down 72.88% at Rs 2.05 crore vs. Rs 7.56 crore.