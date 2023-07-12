TCS Q1 Results: Profit Drops Nearly 3% Amid Flat Revenue Growth
Revenue of the IT services firm rose 0.37% to Rs 59,381 crore in the quarter-ended June.
Revenue growth at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. was muted in what is traditionally the strongest quarter for India’s $245-billion IT services industry.
The IT services firm's revenue rose 0.37% over the previous three months to Rs 59,381 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 59,862-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
TCS Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue rises 0.37% to Rs 59,381 crore (Estimate: Rs 59,862 crore).
EBIT is down 5% at Rs 13,755 crore (Estimate: Rs 14,048 crore).
EBIT margin at 23.2% versus 24.5% in Q4 FY23 (Estimate: 23.7%).
Net profit is down 2.8% at Rs 11,074 crore (Estimate: Rs 10,982 crore).
Interim dividend of Rs 9 per share declared.
In dollar terms, revenue of India's IT bellwether increased 7% year-on-year to $7.226 billion in the April-June quarter, according to a press statement. In constant currency terms, it was up 7%.
TCS managed to maintain the dealmaking momentum in Q1 FY24. The IT firm's total contract value, a measure of deal wins, stood at $10.2 billion with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4. That's a flat growth sequentially but a 24% jump over the previous year.
Other Key Highlights
Net cash from operations at Rs 11,353 crore.
Net additions of 523 employees in April-June.
Total headcount at 6,15,318, with an attrition rate of 17.8%.
Strong growth in U.K. but continued weakness in the U.S.
"We remain confident in the longer-term demand for our services, driven by the emergence of newer technologies," Krithi Krithivasan, chief executive officer at TCS, said in a statement. "We are investing early in building capabilities at scale on these new technologies, and in research and innovation, so we can maximize our participation in these opportunities.”
On Wednesday, shares of TCS fell 0.36% to Rs 3,260.20 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.34% lower at 65,393.90 points. The results were declared after market hours.