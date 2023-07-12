TCS Q1 Results Preview: Key Things To Watch

The profit of India’s largest IT services firm likely remained under pressure in what is traditionally the strongest quarter for the $245-billion industry.

Revenue of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. likely rose 1.18% sequentially to Rs 59,862 crore in the three months ended June 30, according to a consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Net profit fell by nearly 4% over the previous three months to Rs 10,982 crore.

TCS Q1 Preview: Bloomberg Estimates

Revenue: Rs 59,862 crore

EBIT: Rs 14,048 crore

EBIT margin: 23.7%

Net profit: Rs 10,982 crore

Brokerages, however, painted an even bleaker picture for the IT bellwether. They expect TCS to record little to no sequential growth in constant-currency terms in April-June due to the likely spillover of the slowdown in dealmaking seen in January-March. U.S.-based clients—in the aftermath of a regional bank crisis in mid-March—are increasingly choosing efficiency over discretionary spending, but the deal pipeline otherwise looks healthy.

“We expect Q1 FY24 revenue to be flat, impacted by project ramp-downs, delayed ramp-ups, and a slower sales cycle,” Jefferies said in a June 30 note. “[We] expect deal bookings to be strong due to large/mega deals announced recently.”

Motilal Oswal concurred. “TCS remains best positioned to benefit from long-term structural tailwinds in tech services, and should see a relative pick-up in growth, aided by clients’ focus on cost optimisation and efficiencies.”

During the April-June quarter, TCS won five large deals, including those from retailer Marks & Spencer’s, U.K. pension fund STEM, and Standard Life Partners. A 10-year deal with U.S.-based Transamerica AG was scrapped midway as the insurer chose to go the “insourcing” route.

Still, growth in total contract value, or deal wins, is seen as flattish and slightly higher sequentially at $10 billion, as large deals offset the decline in discretionary dealmaking, Nirmal Bang said.