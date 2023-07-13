TCS Profit Falls Amid Flat Revenue Growth, HCL Tech Profit Lags Estimates — Earnings Wrap

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.'s first quarter profit fell 2.79% while it reported flat revenue growth.

Net profit declined 2.79% to Rs 11,074 crore as compared with Rs 11,392 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, according to an exchange filing. Revenue rose 0.37% to Rs 59,381 crore vs. Rs 59,162 crore.

This was the slowest pace of growth in the last 12 quarters and compares with the Rs 59,862-crore consensus revenue estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.