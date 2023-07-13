TCS Profit Falls Amid Flat Revenue Growth, HCL Tech Profit Lags Estimates — Earnings Wrap
Here are the earnings of major companies announced after market hours on July 12.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.'s first quarter profit fell 2.79% while it reported flat revenue growth.
Net profit declined 2.79% to Rs 11,074 crore as compared with Rs 11,392 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, according to an exchange filing. Revenue rose 0.37% to Rs 59,381 crore vs. Rs 59,162 crore.
This was the slowest pace of growth in the last 12 quarters and compares with the Rs 59,862-crore consensus revenue estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Meanwhile, HCL Technologies Ltd. saw its revenue growth remain muted and its profit miss estimates. The net profit of the technology company fell 11.3% sequentially in the quarter ended June to Rs 3,531 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
Based on the consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg, HCL Tech was expected to report a net profit of Rs 3,830 crore.
The company guided for revenue growth of 6–8% in constant currency terms in fiscal 2024, with a margin in the range of 18–19%.
TCS Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue was up 0.37% at Rs 59,381 crore vs. 59,162 (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 59,862 crore).
Net profit is down 2.79% at Rs 11,074 crore vs. Rs 11,392 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,982 crore).
EBIT at Rs 13,755 crore vs. Rs 14,488 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 14,048 crore).
The margin stood at 23.16% vs. 24.48% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.7%).
TCS has declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share.
Revenue rises 7% year-on-year in constant currency terms.
HCL Tech Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is down 1.2% at Rs 26,296 crore vs. Rs 26,606 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 26,884 crore).
EBIT fell 8.2% to Rs 4,438 crore vs. Rs 4,836 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,934 crore).
EBIT margin at 16.9% vs. 18.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.1%).
Net profit fell 11.3% to Rs 3,531 crore vs. Rs 3,981 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,830 crore).
5Paisa Capital Q1 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 11% at Rs 27 crore vs. Rs 24 crore.
Ebitda loss contracted to Rs 31.97 crore vs. Rs 42.12 crore.
Net profit is up 94% at Rs 14.57 crore vs. Rs 7.52 crore.
Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 33% at Rs 175 crore vs. Rs 132 crore.
Ebitda is up 32% at Rs 73.35 crore vs. Rs 55.69 crore.
Ebitda margin is flat at 42%.
Net profit is up 34% at Rs 53.23 crore vs. Rs 39.71 crore.