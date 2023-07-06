TCS Plans To Train 25,000 Engineers On Azure Open AI
TCS said that it plans to significantly scale its Azure Open AI expertise and launch its new Generative AI offering for enterprises.
Information Technology major Tata Consultancy Services plans to impart training to 25,000 engineers on Azure Open AI to help clients accelerate the adoption of the technology, the company said on Thursday.
“TCS MBU (Microsoft Business Unit) now plans to get 25,000 associates trained and certified on Azure Open AI to help clients accelerate their adoption of this powerful new technology,” the company said in a statement.
The company said that it already has over 50,000 AI-trained associates, and the collective knowledge of its dedicated Microsoft Business Unit, TCS has been helping clients in their AI journeys.
TCS is a member of Microsoft’s AI Council and has obtained Microsoft specializations in AI and machine learning on Azure and analytics on Azure.