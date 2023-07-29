TCS Names Harrick Vin Its CTO As K Ananth Krishnan Retires

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has appointed Harrick Vin as its new chief technology officer, replacing K Ananth Krishnan who retires from India’s largest IT services firm in October.

Vin, a TCS fellow and chief services innovation officer, has been with the Tata Group company since July 2005, when he joined as a vice president and chief scientist. Previously, he was a professor of computer sciences at the University of Texas at Austin for 15 years.

Krishnan joined TCS right after his MTech from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi in 1988, and rose through the ranks to become the chief technology officer and an executive vice president responsible for research and innovation at the IT firm.

TCS has reshuffled the senior management to include six senior vice presidents and exclude two executives.

According to an exchange filing, the inclusions are:

Harrick Vin, TCS fellow and chief services innovation officer. Shankar Narayanan, global head of retail, CPG, travel & hospitality. V Rajanna, head of communications, media and technology vertical. Siva Ganesan, global head of the microsoft business unit. Ashok Pai, global head of TCS’ cognitive business operations. Reguraman Ayyaswamy, global head of IoT and digital engineering.

The exclusions are Chief Marketing Officer Rajashree R, who according to her LinkedIn profile is transitioning to the role of a vice president; and K Ananth Krishnan who is retiring.

The changes are effective Aug. 1, 2023.

“Based on the discussions with customers and associates over the last couple of months, we believe, TCS can deliver the best value to customers by synergising its domain and contextual knowledge across units,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

“In this context, we have announced the new operating structure, which regroups our existing ISUs along industry segments into key business groups. The above changes will help in deepening customer centricity, which is pivotal to our growth.”

The reshuffle comes less than two months after Krithi Krithivasan took over as the chief executive officer of TCS. During this time, India’s largest private employer has been rocked by a so-called recruitment scam that saw the removal of at least six employees.

Interestingly, TCS’ Chief Operating Officer N Ganapathy Subramaniam is also set to retire in October. An announcement regarding his replacement is awaited.