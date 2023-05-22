TCS Launches Generative AI Offering In Expanded Tie-Up With Google Cloud

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has launched TCS Generative AI in an expanded partnership with Google Cloud, as India’s largest IT services firm looks to get a leg up on the competition in the epoch-making technology.

TCS Generative AI will leverage Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence services to design and deploy customised business solutions to clients for their growth and digital transformation, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That will see the company work closely with clients to ideate and build full-fledged transformation solutions in the shortest possible time.

The new offering is powered by Google Cloud’s generative AI tools—Vertex AI, Generative AI Application Builder, and Model Garden—and TCS’ own solutions.

"Our launch partnership with Google Cloud on Generative AI enables us to rapidly create value for our customers," Krishnan Ramanujam, president of Enterprise Growth Group at TCS, said in the filing. "TCS is investing in assets, frameworks, and talent to harness the power of generative AI to enable growth and transformation for our customers."

The IT bellwether is training engineers in Generative AI—more than 50,000 associates are now aware of the machinations, with plans to earn 40,000 skill badges on Google Cloud Generative AI by the end of this year. That’s keeping in mind the incoming demand.

"TCS’ expertise in business transformation and its commitment to training thousands of people on Google Cloud Generative AI will be important assets for businesses accelerating their generative AI adoption," Kevin Ichhpurani, vice president of global partner ecosystems and channels at Google Cloud, said in the exchange filing.

"TCS and Google Cloud will help address industry-specific challenges and opportunities with generative AI capabilities and solutions, with a focus on addressing real-world use cases and adding business value."