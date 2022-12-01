TCS Is India's Top Women Employer With 35% Female Workforce

It comes at a time when India’s IT industry is afflicted with record-high attrition rates.

In the quarter ended June, the average attrition rate for the country’s top five IT firms more than doubled to 23%, on a 12-month trailing basis. These companies added 20% to their workforce in April–June, bringing the total number of employees to more than 1.5 million.

In 2022, TCS added 65,750 employees, of which 27,055 were women, while Infosys added 54,396 employees, of which 24,177 were women. Wipro added 45,408 employees this year, of which 16,952 were women, and HCL Tech added 42,915 employees, of which 16,818 were women.

However, that's about the rank and file. Women are still lacking in representation in the boardroom.

At six, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd. has the highest number of women on its board of directors, followed by five at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., five at Piramal Enterprises Ltd., and five at India Cements Ltd. Interestingly, two of these four companies are led by women.