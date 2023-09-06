TCS In £800-Million Deal With JLR Digital As Part Of 'Reimagine' Strategy

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has entered into a strategic partnership with the digital unit of Jaguar Land Rover Plc as part of the carmaker's "reimagine" strategy.

India's largest IT services firm will help the luxury unit of Tata Motors Ltd. to accelerate the modernisation of its IT estate and build a new technology architecture, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

As a part of the new partnership, TCS will deliver a broad range of services spanning application development and maintenance, enterprise infra management, cloud migration, cybersecurity and data services.

Outside of the new contract, TCS is partnering with JLR to help accelerate its vision of modern luxury client experience tailored to different markets globally.