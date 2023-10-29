TCS, HDFC Bank Among Top Firms Whose Market Capitalisation Fell Last Week
The market valuation of TCS plunged Rs 52,580.6 crore to Rs 12,25,983.5 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.
All the top-10 most valued firms suffered a combined erosion of Rs 1,93,181.2 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. taking the biggest hit, in line with bearish trend in equities.
In a holiday-shortened last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,614.82 points or 2.46%.
The market valuation of TCS plunged Rs 52,580.6 crore to Rs 12,25,983.5 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.
HDFC Bank's market capitalisation slumped Rs 40,562.7 crore to Rs 11,14,185.8 crore.
The valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd. dropped Rs 22,935.7 crore to Rs 15,32,595.9 crore and that of Infosys Ltd. tumbled Rs 19,320. crore to Rs 5,73,022.8 crore.
The market capitalisation of Bharti Airtel Ltd. fell by Rs 17,161 crore to Rs 5,13,735.1 crore and that of Bajaj Finance Ltd. diminished by Rs 15,759.9 crore to Rs 4,54,814.9 crore.
ICICI Bank Ltd.'s valuation tanked Rs 13,827.7 crore to Rs 6,39,292.9 crore and that of ITC Ltd. slipped Rs 5,900.5 crore to Rs 5,40,637.3 crore.
The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. declined by Rs 3,124.9 crore to Rs 5,83,098.1 crore and that of State Bank of India dipped Rs 2,008 crore to Rs 5,00,670.7 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries continued to retain the title of the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.