TCS, HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, Steel Strips Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the estimates for the earnings by major companies scheduled to be announced today.
Leading Indian I.T. firms, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd., are set to kickstart the first quarter earnings for fiscal 2024 on Wednesday.
TCS is expected to post a net profit of Rs 10,971.9 crore alongside a revenue of Rs 59,615.4 crore, according to Bloomberg data.
HCL Technologies is likely to report a net profit of Rs 3,831.3 crore for the June quarter. The revenue, according to Bloomberg estimates, will likely be Rs 26,883 crore.
Among non-I.T. firms, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd., Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., 5Paisa Capital Ltd., and National Standard (India) Ltd. will also announce their results.
According to Bloomberg estimates, Anand Rathi is projected to report a revenue of Rs 145.8 crore, with a net profit of Rs 46.5 crore in the first quarter. Additionally, Steel Strips is expected to achieve a revenue of Rs 1,040.5 crore and a net profit of Rs 54.8 crore.