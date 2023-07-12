TCS, HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, Steel Strips Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Leading Indian I.T. firms, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd., are set to kickstart the first quarter earnings for fiscal 2024 on Wednesday.

TCS is expected to post a net profit of Rs 10,971.9 crore alongside a revenue of Rs 59,615.4 crore, according to Bloomberg data.

HCL Technologies is likely to report a net profit of Rs 3,831.3 crore for the June quarter. The revenue, according to Bloomberg estimates, will likely be Rs 26,883 crore.