TCS, Delta Corp, Samhi Hotels Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday.

11 Oct 2023, 5:00 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The TCS House in Mumbai. (Photo: Company)</p></div>
The TCS House in Mumbai. (Photo: Company)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. will kick off the second quarter earnings season on Wednesday.

The net profit of India's biggest IT services firm is likely to have risen in the July–September period amid flat revenue growth, according to Bloomberg estimates.

TCS is likely to clock a revenue of Rs 60,353 crore as compared with Rs 59,381 crore in the first quarter, according to Bloomberg. Net profit is expected to rise 3% sequentially to Rs 11,409 crore.

Delta Corp., National Standard (India) Ltd., Samhi Hotels Ltd., Signatureglobal (India) Ltd. and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Service Ltd. will also report their quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

