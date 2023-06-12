TCS Able To Withstand Weak Macro Environment, Motilal Oswal Retains 'Buy' Rating

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. has maintained its ‘buy’ rating on Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. with a target price of Rs 3,860, implying an upside return of 20%.

This is attributable to the company’s ability to withstand the weakening macro environment and its strong resilience, it said.

In its report, the brokerage highlighted the widespread adoption of digital technologies in customer-facing operations and the increasing penetration of artificial intelligence and automation in middle- and back-office operations.

Large deal signings for the company remain strong at 29 as compared with 18 deals signed in FY22, giving visibility for sustainable and predictable growth for FY24, it said.

"I am pleased to share that your company has done well in a volatile global environment in the year gone by. In FY23, your company delivered revenue of Rs 2,25,458 crore, a growth of 17.6%. This growth has come at an industry-leading operating margin of 24.1%," N Chandrasekaran, chairman of TCS, said in the FY23 annual report.