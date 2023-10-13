Taylor Swift Is Coming For Barbie’s Box Office Record With Debut Of ‘Eras Tour’ Film

When premiered Wednesday at the Grove shopping center in Los Angeles, the mall shut down for the day to handle the event. Swift, who walked the red carpet and took photos with fans, announced that showings of the movie would shift to Thursday to keep up with “unprecedented demand.” The sheer number of showtimes should make it easier for fans to get tickets. As of Thursday, only about a quarter of screenings in the US and Canada were sold out, according to data tracker EntTelligence.