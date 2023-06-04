Income Tax Return Filing: Documents Salaried Employees Need

It's tax filing season—a crucial time for the taxpayer, when the taxes paid during the year are reconciled with the actual tax to be paid. At the end of this process, the taxpayer will have to either shell out more tax or make a claim for a refund.

It's often a stressful activity, especially for those that leave things till the deadline. For the salaried taxpayer, it is important to be ready with the required details before starting the tax filing process so that it is easy to complete.

This preparatory work would also go a long way in ensuring that the correct details are given in the tax return.

Here are a few of the boxes to tick: