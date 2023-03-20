Tax Demand Of Rs 13,566 Crore Raised Under Black Money Law Since FY19: Finance Ministry
Over the last four years, the IT Department searched 3,205 groups and seized Rs 4,896.96 crore in assets.
The Income Tax Department has raised tax demands worth Rs 13,566 crore under the black money law over the last four years, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary disclosed year-wise details of assessments completed under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act from 2018–19.
In financial year 2022, the Income Tax Department had passed 183 assessment orders and a demand of Rs 5,350 crore was raised under the law.
Cumulatively, the four years saw a total of 349 assessment orders passed and demands worth Rs 13,566 crore raised.
Chaudhary said 648 disclosures involving undisclosed foreign assets worth Rs 4,164 crore were made in the one-time three months compliance window before Sept. 30, 2015, under the black money law. "The amount collected by way of tax and penalty in such cases was about Rs 2,476 crore," he said.
In July 2015, the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act came into effect. The law brought on the inclusion of willful attempt to evade tax in relation to undisclosed foreign income or assets as a scheduled offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The tracking of unaccounted money and subsequent actions, such as conducting searches and surveys, assessment of income, levy of tax, imposition of penalty and launching of prosecution, fall under the Income Tax Department's purview.
Over the last four years, the department has searched 3,205 groups and seized a total of Rs 4,896.96 crore in assets.