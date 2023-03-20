Tax Demand Of Rs 13,566 Crore Raised Under Black Money Law Since FY19: Finance Ministry

The Income Tax Department has raised tax demands worth Rs 13,566 crore under the black money law over the last four years, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary disclosed year-wise details of assessments completed under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act from 2018–19.

In financial year 2022, the Income Tax Department had passed 183 assessment orders and a demand of Rs 5,350 crore was raised under the law.

Cumulatively, the four years saw a total of 349 assessment orders passed and demands worth Rs 13,566 crore raised.