Tax Collected At Source Will Apply To All Overseas Spends Above Rs 7 Lakh

Tax collected at source will apply to all transactions beyond Rs 7 lakh a year under the liberalised remittance scheme, irrespective of reason.

In a circular, the Central Board of Direct Taxes clarified on Friday that tax collected at source will follow the following categorisation:

Education spends outside the Rs 7 lakh limit will attract 0.5% tax collected at source.

Medical spends above Rs 7 lakh will attract 5% tax collected at source.

Purchase of tourist packages will attract 5% tax collected at source up to Rs 7 lakh and 20% above that limit.

For all other purposes, 20% tax collected at source will apply after the Rs 7 lakh limit. However, up to Rs 7 lakh, there will be no tax collection.

The CBDT clarified that the Rs 7 lakh limit includes all spends under the liberalised remittance scheme in any given year.

To explain, the CBDT gave an illustration where a person spends Rs 7 lakh on foreign education, another Rs 7 lakh for medical reasons, and Rs 7 lakh more for other purposes overseas.

In such a situation, only spending worth the first Rs 7 lakh will be exempt from TCS. After that, all the spends will attract tax collected at source, depending on the category.

The ceiling will also hold for the entire year, the tax department said, even though the 20% TCS under the LRS limit will come into effect only after Oct. 1, 2023.