Tax Assessments: Supreme Court Lays Down The Litmus Test

The Income Tax Department can reopen assessments only if any incriminating material is found during a search, providing evidence of the existence of undisclosed income, the Supreme Court has said.

Currently, tax authorities reopen completed assessments and make additions to income basis material found from other sources, not just what they have gathered during a search.

It’s a detailed, reasoned, and path-breaking order, according to Amit Singhania, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas. With this judgement, the issues arising from search cases would be resolved.

"The most significant one would be in respect of completed or unabated assessments," Singhania said. "Now, no addition would be made by the assessing officer in the absence of any incriminating material found during the course of a search or requisition under the Income Tax Act."