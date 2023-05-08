Tatva Chintan Pharma Shares Fall After Q4 Profit Declines

Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma opened lower and were trading 6.96% below the previous close at 12:57 p.m., compared with an over 1% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Of the five analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, and one each recommends 'hold' and 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The return potential, as calculated by the average of analyst estimates, stands at 14.5% over the next 12 months.