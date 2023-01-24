Tata Trusts Appoints Siddharth Sharma As CEO, Aparna Uppaluri As COO

Tata Trusts, which control the Tata Group's parent, has appointed Siddharth Sharma as the chief executive officer and Aparna Uppaluri as chief operating officer.

The appointment of the two trustees is effective from April 1, 2023, according to a company statement.

Sharma has served as the financial adviser to two former Presidents of India—Pranab Mukherjee and Ram Nath Kovind—and has worked in key government ministries. He subsequently joined the Tata Group, where he has been heading the newly formed sustainability portfolio, the statement said.

Uppaluri has experience in strategic planning and programme development in the fields of philanthropy, women's rights, public health, arts, and culture.

With over 20 years of leadership and management experience, she has led the grant-making initiatives at the Ford Foundation to advance programmatic commitment to strengthen gender justice and has also served as program director to oversee different verticals at the Ford Foundation, the statement said.