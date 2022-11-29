Tata To Merge Vistara With Air India

The Tata Group announced the merger of full-service carriers Air India and Vistara on Tuesday, making the combined entity the country’s second-largest airline.

"The merger of Vistara and Air India is an important milestone in our journey to make Air India a truly world-class airline,” N Chandrasekaran, chairman of group parent Tata Sons Pvt., said in a statement.

“We are excited about the opportunity of creating a strong Air India, which would offer both full-service and low-cost service across domestic and international routes.”

With Air India Express and AirAsia India already under its wing, Vistara’s merger with Air India will conclude the Tata Group’s attempt to consolidate all its airlines.

Tatas’ plan to earn back the pride of the Maharaja is likely to get a shot in the arm from this consolidation.