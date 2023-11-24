BQPrimeBusiness NewsTata Technologies To Flair Writing IPOs: Over Rs 2 Lakh Crore In Investor Money Blocked
Tata Technologies To Flair Writing IPOs: Over Rs 2 Lakh Crore In Investor Money Blocked

On the final day, Tata Technologies IPO received over Rs 1.56 lakh crore demand, the most among the four issues.

24 Nov 2023, 08:19 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian rupee. (Source: pexels Ravi Roshan)</p></div>
Indian rupee. (Source: pexels Ravi Roshan)

Over Rs 2.01 lakh crore in investor money is now locked up as four initial public offerings that closed on Friday generated strong demand.

The funds will be locked under ASBA or an application supported by a blocked amount. The mechanism authorises banks to temporarily block money until the shares are allotted. The funds are debited in proportion to the allotment of final shares, and the rest is released.

On the final day of subscription on Friday, Tata Technologies Ltd. received over Rs 1.56 lakh crore, the most among the four issues. Gandhar Oil Refinery Ltd. received about Rs 23,000 crore, while Flair Writing Industries Ltd. took in Rs 20,000 crore of investor wealth.

Investors bid Rs 1,720 crore in the Fedbank Financial Services Ltd. IPO.

Subscription Status 

Tata Technologies

The IPO has been subscribed 69.43 times, as of 7 p.m. on Friday.

  • Institutional investors: 203.41 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 62.11 times

  • Retail investors: 16.50 times

  • Employee Reserved: 3.70 times

  • Reservation Portion Shareholder: 29.20 times

Gandhar Oil Refinery

The IPO has been subscribed 64.07 times, as of 7 p.m. on Friday.

  • Institutional investors: 129 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 62.23 times

  • Retail investors: 28.95 times

Flair Writing Industries

The IPO was subscribed 46.68 times, as of 7 p.m. on Friday.

  • Institutional investors: 115.60 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 33.37 times

  • Retail investors: 13.01 times

Fedbank Financial Services

The IPO was subscribed 2.20 times, as of 7 p.m. on Friday.

  • Institutional investors: 3.51 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 1.45 times

  • Retail investors: 1.82 times

  • Employee Reserved: 1.34 times

