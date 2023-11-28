Tata Technologies, FedBank Financial Services, Gandhar Oil To List On Nov. 30

The much-awaited listing of Tata Technologies Ltd. is scheduled to go live on the exchanges on Nov. 30.

Along with Tata Technologies, FedBank Financial Services Ltd. and Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd. will also list on Nov. 30. Flair Writing Industries Ltd. will go live on the exchanges on Dec. 1.

The four issues saw stellar demand from investors, with over Rs 2.01 lakh crore in investor money locked up in the initial public offerings.

On the final day of subscription last Friday, Tata Technologies received over Rs 1.56 lakh crore, the most among the four issues. Gandhar Oil received around Rs 23,000 crore, while Flair Writing took in Rs 20,000 crore of investor wealth.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. is scheduled to list on the exchanges on Nov. 29.