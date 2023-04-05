Tata Steel's March Quarter Output Grows 3%; Sales Fall 3.43%
Tata Steel's total sales were 7.59 million tonnes, down 3.43% over 7.86 million tonnes in the same quarter of 2021-22.
Tata Steel on Wednesday said its consolidated steel production rose by around 3% to 7.77 million tonnes during the January-March quarter.
The company's total steel output was at 7.55 MT in the year-ago period, Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing.
Tata Steel India's production increased to 5.15 million tonnes during the said quarter from 4.90 million tonnes in January-March 2021-22. Its sales rose marginally to 5.15 million tonnes from 5.12 MT a year ago.
Tata Steel Europe's output remained flat at 2.31 million tonnes during the last quarter of the last financial year. The sales were 2.13 million tonnes, down from 2.40 million tonnes in the year-ago period.
The production of Tata Steel Thailand fell marginally to 0.31 million tonnes from 0.34 million tonnes a year ago. In Thailand, the sales cell to 0.31 million tonnes against 0.34 million tonnes last fiscal.
For the 2022-23 financial year, the company's production remained almost flat at 30.45 million tonnes.
The sales in 2022-23 were 28.2 million tonnes, marginally down compared to 28.62 million tonnes in 2021-22.