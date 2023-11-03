Tata Steel's 'Clean-Slate' Triumph: Court Strikes Down Rs 257-Crore Tax Demand

The Delhi High Court has annulled a tax demand of Rs 257 crore against Tata Steel Ltd. and endorsed the concept of a "clean slate" in the context of its acquisition of Bhushan Steel Ltd.

The decision by a division bench on Oct. 31 essentially means that Tata Steel will not be held accountable for tax liabilities prior to its takeover of Bhushan Steel.

A notice was sent to Tata Steel under the provisions of the Income Tax Act for payment of Rs 257.8 crore in taxes for 2001–02, 2009–10, 2010–11, and 2013–14. The tax authority demanded an explanation from Tata Steel regarding why a penalty should not be imposed.

Tata Steel had approached the high court, arguing that the demands were related to periods before the approval of the resolution plan by the National Company Law Tribunal.