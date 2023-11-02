Tata Steel Takes A Rs 12,560-Crore Investment Hit On European Operations

Tata Steel Ltd. reported a surprise loss in the second quarter ended September and took a hit of Rs 12,560 crore on account of restructuring of its U.K. and mainland Europe steel operations.

The investment write-down comes after Tata Steel Europe Ltd. assessed the potential impact of the economic downturn in Europe caused by external factors including higher inflation, rising rates and supply-chain disruption caused by the war in Ukraine on the outlook for its U.K. and Mainland Europe operations, according to its earnings disclosures. The company also considered likely investments required for decarbonisation of its U.K. operations driven by regulatory changes.

The restructuring costs factor in a proposal to invest in the state-of-the-art electric arc steelmaking furnace at the Port Talbot site with a capital cost of 1.25 billion pounds sterling, inclusive of a grant from the U.K. government of up to 500 million pounds, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions. It, however, does not include potential investments in the decarbonisation of its Dutch factory.

In all, Tata Steel has so far infused $4.12 billion into its U.K. and Mainland Europe operations via loans to T Steel Holdings Pte. over the past few years. These loans were converted into equity with a carrying value of Rs 34,169 crore. On this investment, T Steel Holdings recognised an extraordinary provision of Rs 12,560 crore in the standalone statement of profit and loss for the quarter ended September.