Tata Steel Sees Lower China Exports, Higher Prices

If you look at Europe, the auto sector is still doing quite okay. Construction activity hasn’t really picked up much. I do see a challenge in Europe for at least this calendar year. The positive thing is last year we were hurt very badly by high gas prices, high electricity prices. All that is coming back to long term levels. So on the cost side we are not under the kind of pressures we were last year. On the demand side, I expect things to get better by next year.