Tata Steel Q4 Results: Profit Dips On Europe Woes, But Beats Estimates

Tata Steel Ltd.'s fourth-quarter revenue and net profit declined during the quarter ended March 2023, as a fall in Europe realisations partly offset the rise in India. The company, however, managed to beat estimates for all metrics by a wide margin.

The Indian steel major saw its consolidated net profit fall 82.53% year-on-year to Rs 1,704.86 crore, according to its exchange filing. The consensus among analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 330.37 crore.

The steel behemoth had reported a loss of Rs 2,223.84 crore in the December quarter of 2022 on higher raw material costs and rise in deferred tax expense. Both components went down sequentially during the period under review, the company said.

Tata Steel Q4 FY23 Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)