Tata Steel Q2 Results: Reports Surprise Rs 6,511-Crore Loss On U.K. Impairment

Tata Steel Ltd. reported a net loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.

The Tata Group's flagship steel company reported a net loss of Rs 6,511.2 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 440.7 crore consensus estimate of profit by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company reported a loss on account of impairment and restructuring costs of over Rs 6,000 crore undertaken in the U.K.