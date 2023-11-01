Tata Steel Q2 Results: Reports Surprise Rs 6,511-Crore Loss On U.K. Impairment
The company reported a loss on account of impairment and restructuring costs of over Rs 6,000 crore undertaken in the U.K.
Tata Steel Ltd. reported a net loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.
The Tata Group's flagship steel company reported a net loss of Rs 6,511.2 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 440.7 crore consensus estimate of profit by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The company reported a loss on account of impairment and restructuring costs of over Rs 6,000 crore undertaken in the U.K.
Tata Steel Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 7.01% at Rs 55,682 crore vs Rs 59,877.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 55,982.1 crore).
Ebitda down 29.6% at Rs 4,268 crore vs Rs 6,060.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,957 crore).
Ebitda margin at 7.66% vs 10.12% (Bloomberg estimate: 8.9%).
Reported loss of Rs 6,511.2 crore vs profit of Rs 1,297 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 440.7 crore profit).
Majority of the impairment and restructuring costs relate to the decarbonisation project being undertaken in the U.K.. The company is undertaking a £1.25 billion investment with the U.K. government to set up a 3 million tonne electric arc furnace at its Port Talbot facility.
The greener EAF is expected to replace the existing 'heavy-end' carbon-intensive assets. Accordingly, Tata Steel has decided to impair these heavy-end assets, resulting in a impairment charge of Rs 2,631 crore.
The company has also recorded a provision of Rs 2,425 crore towards restructuring costs, which includes potential asset closures and redundancy costs.
Additionally, it has recorded provisions of Rs 1,187 crore towards past service costs of the British Steel Pension Scheme. This follows the insurance buy-in of BSPS which was completed in the prevoius quarter, derisking Tata Steel U.K., the primary sponsor of the pension scheme.