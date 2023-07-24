Tata Steel Q1 Profit Drops On Inventory Loss, JK Paper Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap

Tata Steel Ltd.'s first quarter net profit plunged 91.8%, owing to high inventory costs during the quarter.

The Tata Group-owned steelmaker reported a net profit of Rs 633.95 crore in the quarter ended June, according to a stock exchange filing.

A Bloomberg survey of analysts showed an estimated net profit of Rs 122.3 crore. The net profit dropped on account of a Rs 9,500 crore increase in inventory costs, partially offset by an 8% year-on-year growth in consolidated steel volume to 7.04 million tonne.