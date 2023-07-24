Tata Steel Q1 Profit Drops On Inventory Loss, JK Paper Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major results announced on Monday after market hours
Tata Steel Ltd.'s first quarter net profit plunged 91.8%, owing to high inventory costs during the quarter.
The Tata Group-owned steelmaker reported a net profit of Rs 633.95 crore in the quarter ended June, according to a stock exchange filing.
A Bloomberg survey of analysts showed an estimated net profit of Rs 122.3 crore. The net profit dropped on account of a Rs 9,500 crore increase in inventory costs, partially offset by an 8% year-on-year growth in consolidated steel volume to 7.04 million tonne.
DCM Shriram Ltd. reported a 78% decline in first quarter net profit to Rs 56.58 crore, while its revenue slipped 1% to Rs 2,937.17 crore, according to a stock exchange filing.
JK Paper Ltd.'s net profit in April-June increased 18% from last year to Rs 312.56 crore, while revenues were up 11% at Rs 1,584.36 crore. The consensus estimates as calculated by Bloomberg expected a profit of Rs 234 crore and a revenue of Rs 1,640 crore.
Tata Steel Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.21% at Rs 59,489.6 crore vs Rs 63,430.07 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 56,337.8 crore).
Net profit down 91.84% at Rs 633.95 crore vs Rs 7,764.96 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Net loss of Rs 122.3 crore).
Ebitda down 65.45% at Rs 5,173.82 crore vs Rs 14,972.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,050.5 crore).
Ebitda margin at 8.7% vs 23.61% (Bloomberg estimate: 9%).
DCM Shriram Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total revenue from operations down 1% to Rs 2,937.17 crore vs Rs 2,971.83 crore.
Net profit down 78% at Rs 56.58 crore vs Rs 253.96 crore.
Ebitda down 62% at Rs 166.02 crore vs Rs 436 crore.
Ebitda margin at 5.7% vs 14.7%.
JK Paper Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11% at Rs 1,584.36 crore vs Rs 1,430.23 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,640 crore).
Net profit up 18% at Rs 312.56 crore vs Rs 264.23 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 234 crore) .
Ebitda up 13% at Rs 477.19 crore vs Rs 423.13 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 424 crore).
Ebitda margin at 30.1% vs 29.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 26%).
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Q1 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 108% at Rs 468.93 crore vs Rs 225.84 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 320 crore).
Net interest income up 105% at Rs 273.69 crore vs Rs 133.39 crore.
Net profit at Rs 111.13 crore vs net loss of Rs 222.69 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 111.5 crore).
Waaree Renewable Technologies Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue from operations up 36% at Rs 128.94 crore vs Rs 95.03 crore.
Net profit up 12% at Rs 11.11 crore vs Rs 9.92 crore.
Ebitda up 22% at Rs 15.99 crore vs Rs 13.05 crore.
Ebitda margin at 12.4% vs 13.7%.
Chennai Petroleum Corp. Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 34% at Rs 17,985.67 crore vs Rs 27,449.52 crore.
Net profit down 76% at Rs 556.5 crore vs Rs 2,357.62 crore.
Ebitda down 72% at Rs 949.87 crore vs Rs 3,406.59 crore.
Ebitda margin at 5.3% vs 12.4%.
IIFL Securities Q1 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 27% at Rs 58.59 crore vs Rs 46.15 crore.
Net interest income up 14% at Rs 41.123 crore vs Rs 30.87 crore.
Net profit up 73% at Rs 68.96 crore vs Rs 39.79 crore.
Shoppers Stop Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5% at Rs 993.61 crore vs Rs 948.44 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 997.7 crore).
Net profit down 37% at Rs 14.49 crore vs Rs 22.83 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 19 crore).
Ebitda up 6% at Rs 171.86 crore vs Rs 162.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 167 crore).
Ebitda margin at 17.3% vs 17.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 17%).