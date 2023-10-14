Tata Steel Long Products Revenue Rises, Som Distilleries Q2 Profit Surges — Earnings Wrap

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd. saw its revenue soar while loss narrowed year-on-year in the second quarter.

The Tata Group company's revenue was up 57% at Rs 2,947.6 crore, while it incurred a net loss of Rs 460.23 crore as against Rs 661.8 crore in the same period last year.

Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd.'s revenue rose 74% to Rs 466.14 crore year-on-year. Net profit was up 80% at Rs 14.85 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation advanced 57.62% to Rs 27.19 crore.