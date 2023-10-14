Tata Steel Long Products Revenue Rises, Som Distilleries Q2 Profit Surges — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Friday.
Tata Steel Long Products Ltd. saw its revenue soar while loss narrowed year-on-year in the second quarter.
The Tata Group company's revenue was up 57% at Rs 2,947.6 crore, while it incurred a net loss of Rs 460.23 crore as against Rs 661.8 crore in the same period last year.
Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd.'s revenue rose 74% to Rs 466.14 crore year-on-year. Net profit was up 80% at Rs 14.85 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation advanced 57.62% to Rs 27.19 crore.
Tata Steel Long Products (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 57.69% at Rs 2,947.6 crore vs. Rs 1,869.18 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 93.84 crore vs. Ebitda loss of Rs 255.18 crore
Net loss of Rs 460.23 crore vs. loss of Rs 661.8 crore
Som Distilleries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 74.08% at Rs 466.14 crore vs. Rs 267.76 crore.
Ebitda is up 57.62% at Rs 27.19 crore vs. Rs 17.25 crore.
Margin at 5.83% vs. 6.44%
Net profit is up 80% at Rs 14.85 crore vs. Rs 8.25 crore.
Den Networks Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 3.72% at Rs 276.6 crore vs. Rs 287.3 crore.
Ebitda is up 14.32% at Rs 43.1 crore vs. Rs 37.7 crore.
EBITDA margin at 15.58% vs. 13.12%
Net profit is down 5.2% to Rs 45.6 crore vs. Rs 48.1 crore.
Note: Deferred tax expense of Rs 18.3 crore (vs. Rs 0.4 crore YoY)