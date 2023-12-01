Tata Steel Completes Merger Of S & T Mining Company With Itself

BQPrimeBusiness NewsTata Steel Completes Merger Of S & T Mining Company With Itself
01 Dec 2023, 07:58 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Manufactured steel. (Source: Tata Steel)</p></div>
Manufactured steel. (Source: Tata Steel)

Tata Steel on Friday said it has completed the merger of S & T Mining Company Ltd. with itself.

The scheme of amalgamation of S & T Mining Company Ltd ('S&T Mining') into and with Tata Steel Ltd was approved and sanctioned by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Kolkata vide order dated Nov. 10, 2023, according to a filing.

"...scheme of amalgamation has become operative and effective from today i.e., Dec. 1, 2023. In terms of the scheme of amalgamation, S&T Mining stands dissolved without being wound up, effective Dec. 1, 2023," it said.

Tata Steel is in the process of merging a number of subsidiary companies with itself.

Its CEO & MD T V Narendran had earlier said the merger of the subsidiary companies with Tata Steel is expected to be completed in 2023-24.

