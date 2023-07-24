Tata Steel, Canara Bank, TVS Motor Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Tata Steel Ltd. is set to report its results for the quarter ended June on Monday.

The Tata Group company is likely to post a net profit of Rs 40 crore and a revenue of Rs 56,339 crore year-on-year, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Canara Bank will also report its first quarter earnings on July 24. Revenue is expected to be Rs 13,469.5 crore, while net profit could touch Rs 3,339.5 crore year-on-year, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

TVS Motor Co. is expected to report a revenue of Rs 7,330 crore and a net profit of Rs 404 crore year-on-year, according to estimates.

Chemicals conglomerate SRF Ltd. is likely to post a net profit of Rs 436 crore while its revenue may stand at Rs 3,600.6 crore year-on-year, according to estimates.