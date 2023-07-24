Tata Steel, Canara Bank, TVS Motor Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Tata Steel, Canara Bank and TVS Motor are among the companies posting their quarterly results on Monday.
Tata Steel Ltd. is set to report its results for the quarter ended June on Monday.
The Tata Group company is likely to post a net profit of Rs 40 crore and a revenue of Rs 56,339 crore year-on-year, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.
Canara Bank will also report its first quarter earnings on July 24. Revenue is expected to be Rs 13,469.5 crore, while net profit could touch Rs 3,339.5 crore year-on-year, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.
TVS Motor Co. is expected to report a revenue of Rs 7,330 crore and a net profit of Rs 404 crore year-on-year, according to estimates.
Chemicals conglomerate SRF Ltd. is likely to post a net profit of Rs 436 crore while its revenue may stand at Rs 3,600.6 crore year-on-year, according to estimates.
JK Paper Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Craftsman Automation Ltd., Shoppers Stop, Relaxo Footwear Ltd., PNB Housing Finance Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Co., BASF India Ltd., Chennai Petroleum Corp., DCM Shriram Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd., Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd., IDBI Bank Ltd., IIFL Securities Ltd., Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd., Kalyani Steels Ltd., Maharashtra Scooters Ltd., Paisalo Digital Ltd., Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd., Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. and Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. will also report their quarterly results on Monday.