BQPrimeBusiness NewsTata Steel Appoints Akshay Khullar As VP-Engineering And Projects
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Steel Appoints Akshay Khullar As VP-Engineering And Projects

Tata Steel has also re-designated Peeyush Gupta as the Vice President – TQM, group strategic procurement and supply chain of the company.

27 Nov 2023, 04:54 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Manufactured steel. (Source: Tata Steel)</p></div>
Manufactured steel. (Source: Tata Steel)

Tata Steel on Monday announced the appointment of Akshay Khullar as the Vice President – Engineering and Projects of the company.

Tata Steel has also re-designated Peeyush Gupta as the Vice President – TQM, group strategic procurement and supply chain of the company.

"In terms of the company's succession plan for Senior Management Personnel, Akshay Khullar is being appointed as the Vice President – Engineering & Projects (Designate), effective Dec. 1, 2023 and as the Vice President – Engineering & Projects, effective Feb. 1, 2024," Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing.

While Peeyush Gupta, currently serving as the Vice President – Group Strategic Procurement and Supply Chain will lead the Total Quality Management (TQM) function, in addition to his current responsibilities, it said.

Accordingly, effective Feb. 1, 2024, Gupta will be re-designated as the Vice President – TQM, Group Strategic Procurement and Supply Chain.

In the filing, Tata Steel also announced superannuation of Avneesh Gupta, Vice President – TQM and Engineering & Projects of the company.

Gupta, who currently serves as the Vice President – TQM and Engineering & Projects will superannuate from the company on Feb. 1, 2024, with over 37 years of association with the company.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT