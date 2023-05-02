Tata Steel, Ambuja Cements, Varun Beverages Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Here are the estimates for earnings by major companies scheduled to be announced today.
Tata Steel Ltd. is one of the major companies that will announce its results on Tuesday. The Indian steel behemoth is expected to take a hit in top line numbers as well as a substantial dent in the bottom line figures for the recently ended March quarter.
According to analysts tracked by Bloomberg, Tata Steel is expected to post a revenue of Rs 60,827.16 crore for the quarter under review, as against Rs 69,323.50 crore a year ago.
The net profit for the period is estimated to be Rs 330.37 crore, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates, as against Rs 9,756.20 crore over the corresponding period last year.
Investors will also focus on results of Ambuja Cements Ltd. for the quarter ended March 2023. The cement major is expected to report a rise in net profit in consolidated terms at Rs 738.40 crore, according to Bloomberg data.
Other companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the three months to March 2023 include Adani Total Gas Ltd., UCO Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank, among others.
