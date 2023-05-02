Tata Steel, Ambuja Cements, Varun Beverages Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

Tata Steel Ltd. is one of the major companies that will announce its results on Tuesday. The Indian steel behemoth is expected to take a hit in top line numbers as well as a substantial dent in the bottom line figures for the recently ended March quarter.

According to analysts tracked by Bloomberg, Tata Steel is expected to post a revenue of Rs 60,827.16 crore for the quarter under review, as against Rs 69,323.50 crore a year ago.

The net profit for the period is estimated to be Rs 330.37 crore, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates, as against Rs 9,756.20 crore over the corresponding period last year.