Tata Steel, Adani Transmission, Muthoot Finance, LIC Housing Finance Q3 Results Today—Earnings Estimates

Tata Steel will be in focus on Monday as the Indian steel major announces financial results for the quarter ended December 2022.

Adani Transmission, LIC Housing Finance, Muthoot Finance, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Varun Beverages and JK Paper are also scheduled to announce their earnings for the period under review.

KPR Mill, Hitachi Energy India, V-Mart Retail, Huhtamaki India, Balaji Amines, SJVN, Sansera Engineering, Vinati Organics, BLS International Services, Kolte-Patil Developers, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Mold-Tek Packaging, Easy Trip Planners will also announce their results for the quarter.

The day will see Action Construction Equipment, Fairchem Organics, Honda India Power Products, Indo Count Industries, Infibeam Avenues, Monte Carlo Fashions, Shankara Building Products, Shree Global Tradefin, Tasty Bite Eatables, TCPL Packaging, Tejas Networks, Unichem Laboratories, Uniroyal Marine Exports, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility announce their financials as well.