Tata Sons Invested $2 Billion Into Airline, Digital In FY23; Energy Transition Next Focus
Total additional investments in new and existing businesses rose by over Rs 19,000 crore.
Tata Sons, the holding company for the salt-to-software group, is investing in new and emerging businesses, driven by the global energy transition trend across its group sector, to create a diversified and alternative supply chain by adopting artificial intelligence and data-led transformation of all its businesses, according to the group's 2023 annual report.
Tata Sons will continue to invest in existing businesses to enable them to capitalise on the above areas and incubate new businesses in these areas, it said.
During the year, the company largely invested in airlines and digital businesses. Total additional investments in new and existing businesses rose by over Rs 19,000 crore, with the bulk of the investment directed to airlines and digital businesses. It increased its investment by Rs 9,733 crore in Talace Pvt., the wholly owned subsidiary that will consolidate Air India and Vistara along with other airlines. It additionally invested Rs 6,470 crore in its digital business during the year.
Tata Sons recently announced its intent to invest GBP 4 billion in a battery cell gigafactory in the U.K. and $1.6 billion in India through its newly incorporated subsidiary, Agratas Energy Storage Solution Pvt.
The company saw its net debt on a standalone basis decline to Rs 20,642.47 crore compared to Rs 27,516.37 crore in FY22. This was led by higher dividend income during the year for the group, largely from its flagship company, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., which contributed Rs 29,880 crore in dividend during the year against Rs 9,608 crore in dividend and Rs 11,163 crore via buyback in the previous financial years.
Standalone revenue for the conglomerate rose 45% to over Rs 35,000 crore, while profit after tax rose 29% to Rs 22,132 crore. It increased dividend pay out to the shareholders to Rs 17,500 per share compared to Rs 10,000 per share last year, thereby increasing the pay out to Rs 707.26 crore in FY23.
During the year it increased investments into new and existing businesses to Rs 1.30 lakh crore.