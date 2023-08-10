Tata Sons Invested $2 Billion Into Airline, Digital In FY23; Energy Transition Next Focus

Tata Sons, the holding company for the salt-to-software group, is investing in new and emerging businesses, driven by the global energy transition trend across its group sector, to create a diversified and alternative supply chain by adopting artificial intelligence and data-led transformation of all its businesses, according to the group's 2023 annual report.

Tata Sons will continue to invest in existing businesses to enable them to capitalise on the above areas and incubate new businesses in these areas, it said.

During the year, the company largely invested in airlines and digital businesses. Total additional investments in new and existing businesses rose by over Rs 19,000 crore, with the bulk of the investment directed to airlines and digital businesses. It increased its investment by Rs 9,733 crore in Talace Pvt., the wholly owned subsidiary that will consolidate Air India and Vistara along with other airlines. It additionally invested Rs 6,470 crore in its digital business during the year.