Tata Reviews Super App Strategy As Sales May Miss Target by 50%

Tata Digital Pvt.’s online platform, Tata Neu that went live in April, will see sales of about $4 billion in the year to March 31 compared with the $8 billion target set at the beginning of 2022, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public. The company, helmed by Chief Executive Officer Pratik Pal, is overhauling the strategy to scale up the business profitably, they said.