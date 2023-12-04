Tata Power Shares Hit 19-Month High After Transmission Project Acquisition

Shares of the company rose as much as 3.62%, the most since April 12, 2022, before paring gains to trade 2.19% higher at 10:40 a.m. This compares to a 1.31% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 35.6% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.96, which implied the stock is overbought.

Of the 20 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold', and seven suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 12.1%.