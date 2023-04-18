Tata Power Sees Demand For Green Power From Small Industries, Homes

The concept of green tariff has been appreciated by stakeholders across the state as it provides an opportunity for consumers willing to meet their power requirement through green energy sources, Sanjay Banga, president of transmission and distribution at Tata Power, told BQ Prime. "We have received a very good response from the eco-conscious consumers in Mumbai."

The application for the Green Power Tariff Mechanism for providing solutions to all the consumers (including residential) has been unique as even low-end consumers can contribute to the environment and reduce their carbon footprint.

Tata Power wants to become carbon-neutral before 2045 and is providing green power tariff as part of that plan.

The company has signed power purchase agreements with renewable power producer regions such as Chhayan in Rajasthan, Visapur and Solapur in Maharashtra, for procurement of sufficient quantum of green power.

Many states like Odisha have adopted green power tariff learnings from Maharashtra, and it will pave the way for faster adoption of green power portfolio in India, Banga said.

The company is in a continuous process of review for assessment of additional green power requirement, based on the option availed by the consumers under green power tariff, he said.

"Consumers can also opt for partial green power ... the consumers will have an option to select the quantum of green power to be purchased in steps of 25% and going up to 100% of the consumption. This will result in significant growth in green power consumer addition," Banga said.

Accordingly, the power distribution licencee will issue a semi-green certificate to consumers using between 50-75%, and green certificate to those consuming above 75-100% power.

This 'Green Power Tariff ' solution has spread awareness among the masses in India and provided the required push towards sustainability. "As there is no restrictions/eligibility criteria for opting for green power, eco-conscious consumers having small load and even residential consumers can now contribute towards sustainability," Banga said.