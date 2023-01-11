ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Power Renewables To Set Up 3 MW Solar Plant In Maharashtra
The power generated will be supplied to a residential society in Mumbai.
Tata Power Renewables Ltd. on Wednesday said it will set up a 3.125 MW solar plant at Himayatnagar in Maharashtra.
The plant is expected to generate about 7.5 million units of clean energy annually and offset 6.15 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions. The project will be commissioned by Oct. 2023.
The power generated will be supplied to a residential society in Mumbai, it said.
"We announce partnership with Vivarea Condominium, Mumbai to provide clean power for residential purposes through our captive solar plant," Shivram Bikkina, Chief - Rooftop, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd.
