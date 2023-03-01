Tata Power Renewable Gets Rs 2,000 Crore Capital From GreenForest
With this, Tata Power Renewable has now received a total investment of Rs 4,000 crore from GreenForest.
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. has received the last round of investment of Rs 2,000 crore from GreenForest New Energies Bidco Ltd.
"TPREL (Tata Power Renewable)...has received the second and final round of investment of Rs 2,000 crore from GreenForest and has successfully allotted 20 crore compulsorily convertible preference shares at face value of Rs 100 each at par aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore on a preferential basis to GreenForest," a statement said.
Subsequent to this second tranche, Tata Power Renewable has now received an investment of Rs 4,000 crore.
GreenForest holds 6.06% equity in Tata Power Renewable and post conversion of the shares, it will hold 9.76-11.43% stake in the company, subject to the equity valuation on final conversion.
The completion of this equity infusion will fund Tata Power Renewable's aggressive growth plans. Over the next five years, it aims to achieve a portfolio of 20 GW of renewable assets and a market leading position.
"The completion of Rs 4,000 crore ($ 525 million) worth capital infusion into our renewables business will fuel the next level of growth and help us play a pivotal role in India’s efforts to secure greater energy stability through low carbon solutions for a sustainable future,” said Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Power Co. Ltd., in a statement.