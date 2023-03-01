Tata Power Renewable Gets Rs 2,000 Crore Capital From GreenForest

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. has received the last round of investment of Rs 2,000 crore from GreenForest New Energies Bidco Ltd.

"TPREL (Tata Power Renewable)...has received the second and final round of investment of Rs 2,000 crore from GreenForest and has successfully allotted 20 crore compulsorily convertible preference shares at face value of Rs 100 each at par aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore on a preferential basis to GreenForest," a statement said.

Subsequent to this second tranche, Tata Power Renewable has now received an investment of Rs 4,000 crore.