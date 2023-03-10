Tata Power Renewable Energy Signs PPA With Tata Power Delhi Distribution For 510 MW Hybrid Plant

Tata Power Renewable Energy has signed an agreement with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. to supply electricity from its 510 MW solar-wind hybrid project, a statement said on Friday.

The project will save an average of 1540 MUs (million units) of CO2 emissions annually for Tata Power-DDL, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Delhi, that supplies electricity to a populace of over 7 million in North Delhi, the statement said.