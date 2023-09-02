Tata Power Renewable, Chalet Hotels Ink Pact To Set Up 6 MW Captive Solar Plant

Under the power delivery agreement (PDA), a 6 megawatt (MW) solar plant will be set up, which will help reduce 9,762 tonnes of carbon emissions, Tata Power Renewable Energy said in a statement.

"Tata Power Renewable Energy has inked a PDA with Chalet Hotels Limited for 6 MW AC Group Captive Project. The plant will provide 13.75 Million Units (MU) of clean energy and lead to approx. 9,762 tonnes reduction in carbon emissions", the Tata Power arm said.