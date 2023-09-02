Tata Power Renewable, Chalet Hotels Ink Pact To Set Up 6 MW Captive Solar Plant

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL) has signed a power delivery agreement with Chalet Hotels Ltd. to supply 13.75 Million Units (MU) of clean energy.
Under the power delivery agreement (PDA), a 6 megawatt (MW) solar plant will be set up, which will help reduce 9,762 tonnes of carbon emissions, Tata Power Renewable Energy said in a statement.
"Tata Power Renewable Energy has inked a PDA with Chalet Hotels Limited for 6 MW AC Group Captive Project. The plant will provide 13.75 Million Units (MU) of clean energy and lead to approx. 9,762 tonnes reduction in carbon emissions", the Tata Power arm said.
Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy, said this association will make clean energy usage mainstream and also support the decarbonisation of the hospitality industry.
With this project's capacity addition, the total renewables capacity of Tata Power Renewable Energy reaches 7,821 MW, including 3,689 MW projects under various stages of implementation. Its operational capacity is 4,132 MW, which includes 3,139 MW solar and 993 MW wind.