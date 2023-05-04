Tata Power Q4 Results: Profit Jumps 48.5%, Beats Estimates

"We are delighted to announce that Tata Power has delivered a strong performance in FY23 with robust growth across all our business clusters, generation, transmission, distribution, and renewables," said Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Power.

"The growing need for power has enabled us to keep our momentum strong as we remain committed to meeting the nation’s demand with reliable and quality power supply," Sinha said.

The company's renewable energy business has expanded significantly across EPC, utility scale, and rooftop verticals and is well poised to lead India’s green energy transition, he said.