Tata Power Q3 Result: Profit Beats Estimates on Higher Sales And Margin
Operating margin jumped to 16.5% from 12.5%, while Ebitda was up 32.6%
Tata Power Co.’s third-quarter profit has beaten analysts' estimates, aided by improved realisation per unit and better operating margin.
Net profit of one of India's largest independent power producers rose 12.5% sequentially to Rs 1052.14-crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 900.5 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Tata Power Q3 FY23 Highlights (QoQ):
Revenue from operations rose 0.7% to Rs 14,129.1 crore, against an estimate of Rs 13,837.07-crore. It was up 29.6% YoY.
Ebitda rose 32.6% to Rs 3244.8 crore, compared with the Rs 1,933.75-crore forecast.
Ebitda margin stood at 16.5%, against 12.5% in the previous quarter.
On a year-over-year basis, the consolidated net profit nearly doubled on account of higher pickup and revenue from distribution companies.
The first three quarters of FY23 delivered sequential revenue and profit growth and the fourth quarter is expected to replicate the growth, Praveer Sinha, managing director and CEO of Tata Power said.
According to Sinha, the third quarter saw significant strides in various businesses associated with the green energy platform and the transmission and distribution business.
"We have committed investments in renewables and in Odisha power distribution and have further strengthened our position in rooftop solar and EV charging domains," Sinha said.
"I am confident that we will continue to create greater value for all our stakeholders," he said.
Mundra Update:
The company ran the Mundra plant under section 11 where the entire coal cost was a pass through.
Shares of Tata Power closed 0.48% down before the results were announced, compared with a 1.52% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.