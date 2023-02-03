Tata Power Q3 Result: Profit Beats Estimates on Higher Sales And Margin

On a year-over-year basis, the consolidated net profit nearly doubled on account of higher pickup and revenue from distribution companies.

The first three quarters of FY23 delivered sequential revenue and profit growth and the fourth quarter is expected to replicate the growth, Praveer Sinha, managing director and CEO of Tata Power said.

According to Sinha, the third quarter saw significant strides in various businesses associated with the green energy platform and the transmission and distribution business.

"We have committed investments in renewables and in Odisha power distribution and have further strengthened our position in rooftop solar and EV charging domains," Sinha said.

"I am confident that we will continue to create greater value for all our stakeholders," he said.