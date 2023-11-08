Tata Power Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 9%, Beats Estimates

During the quarter, a significant 84% contribution in the company’s profit after tax came from the core businesses, while the contributions from overseas joint ventures—including coal mining operations—continues to decline, according to a statement.

Tata Power’s clean energy portfolio achieved the milestone of 5,500 megawatt during the quarter, standing at 38% of total installed generation capacity.

The company also made significant progress in its distribution business by improving its cash flow and reducing aggregate technical and commercial losses in Odisha.