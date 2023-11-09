Tata Power Q2 Profit Rises, Oil India Revenue Surges — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Wednesday.
Tata Power Co.'s consolidated net profit rose 9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.
The power producer's profit increased to Rs 1,017.4 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 881 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
State-run Oil India Ltd.'s second quarter profit declined, missing analysts' estimates.
The crude exploration and production company's net profit fell 54.3% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 640 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1,646.1 crore. The company's profit was down mainly on account of the one-time loss of Rs 2,366.84 crore in Q2.
However, in terms of revenue from operations, Ebitda and margin numbers reported, the company beat analysts' estimates.
Tata Power Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.1% to Rs 15,738 crore vs Rs 14,031 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,695.9 crore).
Ebitda up 75% at Rs 3,091 crore vs Rs 1,761 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,636.5 crore).
Margin up 709 bps at 19.64% vs 12.55% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.8%).
Net profit up 9% to Rs 1,017.4 crore vs Rs 935.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 881 crore).
Birla Corp. Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14% at Rs 2,286 crore vs Rs 2,000 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,220.2 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 288 crore vs Rs 94 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 292.54 crore).
Margin up 789 bps at 12.59% vs 4.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.2%).
Reported profit at Rs 58.4 crore vs loss of Rs 56.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 63 crore).
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.4% at Rs 1,828 crore vs Rs 1,702 crore.
Ebitda up 51.33% at Rs 176 crore vs Rs 117 crore.
Margin up 279 bps at 9.64% vs 6.84%.
Reported profit up 55.6% at Rs 333 crore vs Rs 214 crore.
Oil India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 37.6% at Rs 7,496 crore vs Rs 6,209 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,130.6 crore).
Ebitda up 54.7% at Rs 3,523 crore vs Rs 2,277 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,137.3 crore).
Margin up 1,032 bps at 46.99% vs 36.67% (Bloomberg estimate: 41.7%).
Reported profit down 54.3% at Rs 640 crore vs Rs 1,399 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,646.1 crore).
Note: One-time loss of Rs 2,366.84 crore in Q2.
BHEL Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.5% at Rs 5,125.3 crore vs Rs 5,202.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,914 crore).
Ebitda loss of Rs 387.7 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 243.9 crore.
Net loss at Rs 238.12 crore vs profit of Rs 12.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: loss of Rs 107.6 crore).
Concord Biotech Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 65% at Rs 262 crore vs Rs 159 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 119.2 crore vs Rs 38.4 crore.
Margin up 2,127 bps at 45.42% vs 24.15%.
Reported profit at Rs 81 crore vs Rs 22 crore.
Best Agrolife Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 811.2 crore vs Rs 700.3 crore, up 15.8%.
Ebitda at Rs 144.1 crore vs Rs 182.6 crore, down 21%.
Margin down 831 bps at 17.76% vs 26.07%.
Reported profit at Rs 94.9 crore vs Rs 129.8 crore, down 26.9%.
Lumax Auto Technologies Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 43.8% at Rs 700 crore vs Rs 487 crore.
Ebitda up 74% at Rs 90.2 crore vs Rs 51.8 crore.
Margin up 224 bps at 12.87% vs 10.63%.
Reported profit up 11% at Rs 37.6 crore vs Rs 33.8 crore.
Welspun Corp. Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 4,059.5 crore vs Rs 1,963.8 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 399.6 crore vs loss of Rs 131.2 crore.
Margin at 9.84%.
Net profit at Rs 386.6 crore vs loss of Rs 63.2 crore.
EPL Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.6% at Rs 1,002 crore vs Rs 948 crore.
Ebitda up 21.8% at Rs 181 crore vs Rs 149 crore.
Margin up 239 bps at 18.07% vs 15.67%.
Reported profit up 9.5% at Rs 52.1 crore vs Rs 47.6 crore.
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 13.9% at Rs 971 crore vs Rs 1,127 crore.
Ebitda down 80% at Rs 45 crore vs Rs 225 crore.
Margin down 1,534 bps at 4.63% vs 19.98%.
Reported loss at Rs 18.4 crore vs profit of Rs 60.5 crore.
SKF India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.4% at Rs 1,125.2 crore vs Rs 1,078.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,206.1 crore).
Ebitda down 43.4% at Rs 121.5 crore vs Rs 214.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 216.9 crore).
Margin down 910 bps at 10.79% vs 19.89% (Bloomberg estimate: 18%).
Net profit down 42.3% at Rs 90 crore vs Rs 155.83 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 163.1 crore).
Hindustan Foods Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2% at Rs 675.35 crore vs Rs 661.79 crore.
Ebitda up 28% at Rs 53.92 crore vs Rs 42.12 crore.
Margin up 161 bps at 7.98% vs 6.36%.
Net profit up 30% at Rs 24.67 crore vs Rs 18.93 crore.
Somany Ceramics Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 655.2 crore vs Rs 617.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 646.2 crore).
Ebitda up 52% at Rs 64.12 crore vs Rs 42.22 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 57.2 crore).
Margin up 295 bps at 9.78% vs 6.83% (Bloomberg estimate: 8.9%).
Net profit at Rs 29.5 crore vs Rs 11.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 24.7 crore).
Medplus Health Services Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25.7% at Rs 1,408.6 crore vs Rs 1,120.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,404.5 crore).
Ebitda up 42.7% at Rs 85 crore vs Rs 59.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 52.2 crore).
Margin up 71 bps at 6.03% vs 5.32% (Bloomberg estimate: 3.7%).
Net profit at Rs 14.5 crore vs Rs 6.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9.2 crore).
Emudhra Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 21% at Rs 96.3 crore vs Rs 79.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 87.9 crore).
Ebitda up 19% at Rs 28.24 crore vs Rs 23.76 crore.
Margin down 48 bps at 29.32% vs 29.81%.
Net profit up 15% at Rs 18.76 crore vs Rs 16.37 crore.
Tasty Bite Eatables Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2% at Rs 145 crore vs Rs 142 crore.
Ebitda down 0.9% at Rs 19.9 crore vs Rs 20 crore.
Margin down 41 bps at 13.69% vs 14.11%.
Net profit up 19.5% at Rs 11.36 crore vs Rs 9.51 crore.
Balaji Amines Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 39.4% at Rs 380.5 crore vs Rs 627.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 431.2 crore).
Ebitda down 69% at Rs 53.8 crore vs Rs 173.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 70.2 crore).
Margin down 1,346 bps at 14.12% vs 27.58% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.3%).
Net profit down 69.3% at Rs 36.4 crore vs Rs 118.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 44.1 crore).
Pricol Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12% at Rs 577.8 crore vs Rs 515.8 crore.
Ebitda up 6.4% at Rs 66.4 crore vs Rs 62.5 crore.
Margin down 60 bps at 11.49% vs 12.1%.
Net profit down 30% at Rs 33.15 crore vs Rs 47.52 crore.
Elgi Equipments Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.1% at Rs 806.1 crore vs Rs 738.7 crore.
Ebitda up 26.8% at Rs 142.6 crore vs Rs 112.5 crore.
Margin up 246 bps at 17.69% vs 15.22%.
Reported profit up 26.8% at Rs 91.3 crore vs Rs 72 crore.
Bata India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.3% at Rs 819.11 crore vs Rs 829.75 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 883.8 crore).
Ebitda up 28.9% at Rs 181.6 crore vs Rs 140.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 191.8 crore).
Margin up 519 bps at 22.2% vs 17% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.7%).
Net profit down 38% at Rs 34 crore vs Rs 54.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 71.73 crore).
Sanofi India Q3 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 67% at Rs 714.6 crore vs Rs 2,157.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 761.3 crore)
Ebitda down 66% at Rs 208.2 crore vs Rs 616.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 190.7 crore)
Margin up 56 bps at 29.13% vs 28.56% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.1%)
Net profit down 67% at Rs 151.9 crore vs Rs 465.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 142.6 crore)
Ge T&D India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.4% at Rs 697.8 crore vs Rs 700.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 756 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 60.6 crore vs Rs 5.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 46.3 crore).
Margin up 792 bps at 8.68% vs 0.75% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.1%).
Net profit at Rs 37.2 crore vs Rs 2.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 18.9 crore).
Pidilite Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.2% at Rs 3,076 crore vs Rs 3,011 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,192.4 crore).
Ebitda up 36% at Rs 679.7 crore vs Rs 499.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 696.8 crore).
Margin up 549 bps at 22.09% vs 16.59% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.8%).
Net profit up 35.8% at Rs 458.6 crore vs Rs 337.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 465.4 crore).
United Spirits Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 18.7% at Rs 2,867 crore vs Rs 2,911 crore.
Ebitda up 6.7% at Rs 466.7 crore vs Rs 437.3 crore.
Margin up 125 bps at 16.27% vs 15.02%.
Net profit down 38% at Rs 339.3 crore vs Rs 547.7 crore
Nazara Technologies Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 16.8% at Rs 297.2 crore vs Rs 254.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,349.6 crore).
EBIT down 35% at Rs 11.56 crore vs Rs 17.78 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 158.2 crore).
Margin down 309 bps at 3.88% vs 6.98% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.7%).
Net profit up 15.8% at Rs 24.2 crore vs Rs 20.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 67 crore).
MTAR Technologies Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 32% at Rs 166.8 crore vs Rs 126.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 175.8 crore).
Ebitda up 3.4% at Rs 36.1 crore vs Rs 34.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 36.3 crore).
Margin down 603 bps at 21.63% vs 27.66% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.7%).
Net profit down 17% at Rs 20.5 crore vs Rs 24.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 26.5 crore).
Brigade Enterprises Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 55% at Rs 1,366.6 crore vs Rs 879.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 951.3 crore).
Ebitda up 50% at Rs 324.8 crore vs Rs 216.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 252.6 crore).
Margin down 85 bps at 23.76% vs 24.61% (Bloomberg estimate: 26.6%).
Net profit at Rs 112.5 crore vs Rs 51.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 91 crore).
RHI Magnesita India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 64.4% at Rs 986.9 crore vs Rs 600.4 crore.
Ebitda up 46.8% at Rs 147.9 crore vs Rs 100.8 crore.
Margin down 179 bps at 14.98% vs 16.78%.
Net profit down 0.9% at Rs 71.6 crore vs Rs 72.2 crore.
FDC Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.3% at Rs 486.4 crore vs Rs 445 crore.
Ebitda up 13.5% at Rs 76.4 crore vs Rs 67.3 crore.
Margin up 58 bps at 15.71% vs 15.12%.
Net profit up 34.7% at Rs 69.8 crore vs Rs 51.8 crore.
Endurance Technologies Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.8% at Rs 2,545 crore vs Rs 2,360.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,602.3 crore).
Ebitda up 17.2% at Rs 318.3 crore vs Rs 271.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 315.3 crore).
Margin up 100 bps at 12.5% vs 11.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.5%).
Net profit up 17.5% at Rs 154.6 crore vs Rs 131.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 179 crore).
Reliance Infrastructure Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.6% at Rs 7,136.8 crore vs Rs 6,229.4 crore.
Ebitda up 34.8% at Rs 1,033.1 crore vs Rs 766.39 crore.
Margin up 217 bps at 14.47% vs 12.3%.
Reported loss at Rs 294.1 crore vs loss of Rs 162.2 crore.
Shree Renuka Sugars Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.8% at Rs 2,554.7 crore vs Rs 2,187.6 crore.
Ebitda up 39.7% at Rs 63.7 crore vs Rs 45.6 crore.
Margin up 40 bps at 2.49% vs 2.08%.
Net loss at Rs 205.6 crore vs loss of Rs 141.6 crore.
KIOCL Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 431.2 crore vs Rs 154.5 crore.
Ebitda loss of Rs 19.5 crore vs loss of Rs 113.7 crore.
Reported loss at Rs 21.4 crore vs loss of Rs 102.2 crore.
Landmark Cars Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9.6% at Rs 770.7 crore vs Rs 852.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 800 crore).
Ebitda down 10.7% at Rs 54.45 crore vs Rs 60.95 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 60 crore).
Margin down 8 bps at 7.06% vs 7.15% (Bloomberg estimate: 7.5%).
Net profit up 21.6% at Rs 20.5 crore vs Rs 16.86 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 20 crore).
HEG Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.7% at Rs 614.2 crore vs Rs 598.1 crore.
Ebitda down 43% at Rs 101.9 crore vs Rs 178.8 crore.
Margin down 1330 bps at 16.58% vs 29.89%.
Net profit down 43.2% at Rs 95.98 crore vs Rs 168.9 crore.
Power Finance Corp. Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.8% at Rs 22,403.7 crore vs Rs 19,344.4 crore.
Net profit up 26.7% at Rs 6,628.2 crore vs Rs 5,229.3 crore.
Ashoka Buildcon Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.2% at Rs 2,154.3 crore vs Rs 1,807.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,793.8 crore).
Ebitda up 27.1% at Rs 545.9 crore vs Rs 429.5 crore.
Margin up 158 bps at 25.34% vs 23.75%.
Net profit up 81.12% at Rs 119 crore vs Rs 65.7 crore.
Patanjali Foods Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue down 8.14% at Rs 7,821.9 crore vs Rs 8,514.1 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 395.3 crore vs Rs 194.6 crore.
Margin at 5.05% vs 2.28%, up 276 bps.
Net profit at Rs 254.5 crore vs Rs 112.28 crore.
The New India Assurance Co. Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income down 4.8% at Rs 9,839 crore vs Rs 10,331 crore.
Net loss at Rs 199.9 crore vs profit of Rs 33.5 crore.
Tata Investment Corp Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 16.8% at Rs 125 crore vs Rs 107 crore.
Net profit up 15% at Rs 123.5 crore vs Rs 107.4 crore.
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 19.6% at Rs 2,080 crore vs Rs 2,587 crore.
Ebitda down 45.3% at Rs 169 crore vs Rs 309 crore.
Margin down 381 bps at 8.1% vs 11.9%.
Net profit down 23.5% at Rs 182 crore vs Rs 238 crore.
The Phoenix Mills Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 34.4% at Rs 875 crore vs Rs 651 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 854.2 crore).
Ebitda up 32.8% at Rs 506 crore vs Rs 380.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 517 crore).
Margin down 67 bps at 57.82% vs 58.49% (Bloomberg estimate: 60.5%).
Net profit up 37.7% at Rs 305.3 crore vs Rs 221.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 236 crore).
PI Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.6% at Rs 2,117 crore vs Rs 1,770 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,138.5 crore).
Ebitda up 27.7% at Rs 551.5 crore vs Rs 431.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 528.9 crore).
Margin up 164 bps at 26.05% vs 24.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.7%).
Net profit up 43.5% at Rs 480.5 crore vs Rs 334.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 419.3 crore).
MCX Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 26% at Rs 184 crore vs Rs 146 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 167.9 crore).
Net loss at Rs 19.1 crore vs profit of Rs 63.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: profit of Rs 1.3 crore).
Samhi Hotels Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 26.1% at Rs 220 crore vs Rs 174.5 crore.
Ebitda down 4.3% at Rs 50.8 crore vs Rs 53.1 crore.
Margin at 23.09% vs 30.42%.
Net loss at Rs 88 crore vs loss of Rs 83.7 crore.