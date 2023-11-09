Tata Power Q2 Profit Rises, Oil India Revenue Surges — Earnings Wrap

State-run Oil India Ltd.'s second quarter profit declined, missing analysts' estimates.

The crude exploration and production company's net profit fell 54.3% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 640 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1,646.1 crore. The company's profit was down mainly on account of the one-time loss of Rs 2,366.84 crore in Q2.

However, in terms of revenue from operations, Ebitda and margin numbers reported, the company beat analysts' estimates.